HSSC Recruitment 2019 Exam Date, Haryana GD Constable and Sub Inspector Exam schedule released @ hssc.gov.in. Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC has released the temporary exam schedule for the examinations which is going to be held from November to March 2020. The recruitment examinations will be conducted for the post of Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), other posts.
Candidates must note that the HSSC examination for the post of female GD constable male sub-inspector will be held in November while Patwari examination will be conducted in January 2020. Also the examination for various posts next year. At the same time, HSSC recruitment examination for various posts of PGT of Secondary Education will be held in March next year.
Also Read: LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 Notification: Applications invited for 8000 assistant posts, apply @ licindia.com
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission to get the detail information about the exam dates. The commission in a statement also said that the dates of Examinations are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant.
HSSC Recruitment 2019 Exam Date: Haryana GD Constable and Sub Inspector Exam schedule
Constable Female (GD): 17 November 2019
Sub Inspector (Male): 17 November 2019
Constable Male (GD): 24 November 2019
Various posts of skill development and industrial training department: 1 to 22 December 2019
Draftsman (Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draftsman: 23 December to 29 December 2019
Village Secretary: 12 January 2020
Patwari Canal Patwari: 19 January 2020
Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate): 9 February 2020
Sub Inspector General (Co-operative Societies): 16 February 2020
Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education: 8, 15, 22, 29, March 2020
Haryana Staff Selection Commission is an organization under Government of Haryana, which recruits staff for various posts in the various Departments of the Government of Haryana and in the subordinate offices. The organization was founded on 28 January 1970.