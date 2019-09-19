HSSC Recruitment 2019 Exam Date, Haryana GD Constable and Sub Inspector Exam schedule released @ hssc.gov.in: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the tentative exam schedule for the various recruitment examination. The exams for the post of Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), others are going to be held from November to March 2020.

HSSC Recruitment 2019 Exam Date, Haryana GD Constable and Sub Inspector Exam schedule released @ hssc.gov.in. Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC has released the temporary exam schedule for the examinations which is going to be held from November to March 2020. The recruitment examinations will be conducted for the post of Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), other posts.

Candidates must note that the HSSC examination for the post of female GD constable male sub-inspector will be held in November while Patwari examination will be conducted in January 2020. Also the examination for various posts next year. At the same time, HSSC recruitment examination for various posts of PGT of Secondary Education will be held in March next year.

Also Read: LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 Notification: Applications invited for 8000 assistant posts, apply @ licindia.com

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission to get the detail information about the exam dates. The commission in a statement also said that the dates of Examinations are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant.

HSSC Recruitment 2019 Exam Date: Haryana GD Constable and Sub Inspector Exam schedule

Constable Female (GD): 17 November 2019

Sub Inspector (Male): 17 November 2019

Constable Male (GD): 24 November 2019

Various posts of skill development and industrial training department: 1 to 22 December 2019

Draftsman (Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draftsman: 23 December to 29 December 2019

Village Secretary: 12 January 2020

Patwari Canal Patwari: 19 January 2020

Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate): 9 February 2020

Sub Inspector General (Co-operative Societies): 16 February 2020

Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education: 8, 15, 22, 29, March 2020

Haryana Staff Selection Commission is an organization under Government of Haryana, which recruits staff for various posts in the various Departments of the Government of Haryana and in the subordinate offices. The organization was founded on 28 January 1970.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App