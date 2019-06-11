HSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission, Haryana has invited applications for 6400 Constable and SI post vacancies through - hssc.gov.in from tomorrow. Interested candidates are advised to check the details of the HSSC Recruitment 2019 application process in this article.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of HSSC Constable 2019 and HSSC Sub Inspector 2019 through its official website – hssc.gov.in. All the interested candidates can check the notification before filling up the online application form.

According to reports, there are 6000 vacant positions in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission against the Constable and Sub Inspector posts. The Notification released by the Haryana SSC says that the online registration process for HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 or HSSC SI Recruitment 2019 will commence from June 12, 2019. The last date for submission of the applications for 6000 vacancies has been scheduled for June 26, 2019 latest by midnight.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

HSSC Recruitment 2019 notification release date: June 9, 2019

Online application process starts from: June 12, 2019

Last date for submission of the online applications: June 26 2019

Online application fee submission last date : 28 June 2019

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Haryana Police Department

Male Constable – 5000 Posts for General Duty

Female Constable – 1000 Posts for General Duty

Male Sub-Inspector – 400 Posts

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification for Constable posts: The interested candidates should note that the need to have passed 12th or Intermediate or equivalent certificate examination from a recognized Board with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Class 10 or Matriculation or Higher Secondary or Intermediate examination for being eligible to apply to the post of Constable.

Education Qualification for SI posts: Those willing to apply to the Sub Inspector posts must have a minimum qualification of graduation. For more details, candidates can log into the official website of Haryana SSC i.e. hssc.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App