HSSC Answer Key: The final answer key will be released after the objection window is closed. The candidates are advised to clear the objection along with the name of the Post, Advt No., Category No., Date of Examination, Morning or Evening Session/Shift on which the objection is raised, the Commission said in a statement.

HSSC Answer Key: The answer key for the male constable (General Duty) recruitment exam has been declared by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the Commission’s official website at hssc.gov.in. The recruitment exam for male Constable (General Duty) in Haryana Police was held on December 23, 2018, in two sessions – morning and evening. The last date to raise objections to HSSC answer key is January 21, 2019. Any objections submitted after January 21 will not be entertained by the Commission.

The final answer key will be released after the objection window is closed. The candidates are advised to clear the objection along with the name of the Post, Advt No., Category No., Date of Examination, Morning or Evening Session/Shift on which the objection is raised, the Commission said in a statement.

HSSC answer key: Direct links to download answer key for male Constatble recruitment exam:

Morning session

Evening session

Know how to raise objections for HSSC answer key:

Log on to the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Click here for Advt. 3/2018 You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on Notification on the homepage Click on answer key objection Fill required details and click submit/Next

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More