HSSC result 2019, HSSC SI, Constable, Sub Inspector 2018-19 result declared @ hssc.gov.in: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final result for HSSC SI, Constables, Sub Inspector recruitment examination 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the HSSC exam 2019 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download the HSSC result.

HSSC result 2019, HSSC SI, Constables, Sub Inspector 2018-19 result declared @ hssc.gov.in: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Wednesday declared the final result for the HSSC SI, Constables and Sub Inspector posts for male and female candidates @ hssc.gov.in. The official website of HSSC says that the final result has been prepared on the merits of written examination, physical screening test, physical measurement test and verification of document. The HSSC had conducted the examination to fill the vacant posts of Constable (GD), Sub Inspector and Sub Inspector.

The final result PDF states that for female SI 63 candidates have been shortlisted and for male SI 400 candidates have been shortlisted. The candidates who had appeared for the HSSC examination may check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Steps to download HSSC result 2019, HSSC SI, Constables, Sub Inspector 2018-19 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission @ hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads HSSC result 2019, HSSC SI, Constables, Sub Inspector 2018-19 result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the candidate registration details like name, roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: A PDF File will pop now.

Step 6: Download the PDF file and check your HSSC result 2019, HSSC SI, Constables, Sub Inspector 2018-19 result.

