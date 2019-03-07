HSSC result 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission Sub-Inspector Result released yesterday at the official web site of the Commission- hssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive was conducted for 7,110 vacant posts of sub-inspector in the state. A total of 400 male and 63 female candidates have been selected for the sub-inspector posts.

HSSC result 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission Sub-Inspector Result for both male and female candidates has been declared by the commission. Haryana Staff Selection Commission Sub-Inspector Result was declared by the state commission yesterday on Wednesday. Applicants who appeared for the HSSC sub-inspector examination held in the month of December last year can now check their results via the official website of HSSC- hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted for 7,110 vacant posts of sub-inspector in the state. It is advised that the candidates check the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission for more information on the result.

Applicants can click on this link to directly check the result. Advertisement no- 3/2018 cat no 4- Final result for the post of sub-inspector (male) (female)- http://www.hssc.gov.in/result.htm

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Sub-Inspector Result:

Step 1: Check the official website Haryana Staff Selection Commission- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your required details

Step 4: Check your result and download it for future references

Step 5: Take a print out

