HSSC SI, Constable recruitment 2018: Admit card schedule and exam dates are finally out now!

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has finally announced the date of examination and has also released the admit card download schedule for the recruitment exams of constable and sub-inspector (Advt 03/2018). HSSC is going to organise the examinations on December 2, 2018 (Sunday), December 23 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday). The examination will be conducted in two different sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening. The examination in the morning session will commence at 10.30 am and will end at 12 pm while the exam for the evening session will start at 3 pm and end at 4:30 pm. Clearly, candidates should note that the duration of the examination will be 1.5 hours and they will have to write the paper within that.

Here are the important points to note about the examination pattern, which is going to held on December 2, 23 and 30th.

1. The question paper cover topics from Current affairs, General Reasoning, General Studies, General Science, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability etc.

2. The test will include objective type questions, multiple choice questions both

3. The total marks of the test will be 80.

4. There will be 100 objective type question carrying 0.80 marks each.

5. There will be no negative marking for the incorrect answer

Here is the detailed schedule for downloading the HSSC SI Constable admit card

1. HSSC Sub Inspector (Male/ Female) exam admit card: The admit card will be released on November 26, 2018

2. HSSC Male Constable (General Duty) exam admit card: The admit card will release on December 15, 2018

3. HSSC Female Constable (General Duty) exam admit card: The admit card will be released on December 24, 2018

4. HSSC Male Constable (GD) Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State exam: The admit card will be released on December 24, 2018

The aspirants are advised to check the official website of HSSC on all of these dates. Also, download the admit card as soon as it is released and get a hard copy of it for further use.

