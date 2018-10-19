HSSC TGT Recruitment Result 2015: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the results of HSSC TGT Recruitment Exam 2015 on its official website. Candidates can log in to the website and download the result now. @hssc.gov.in: Know how to check

HSSC TGT Recruitment Result 2015: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the final result for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results or roll numbers by logging into the website of HSSC. The results have been published at – hssc.gov.in. As per reports, the HSSC TGT Exam 2018 was conducted by the Commission to recruit candidates against 895 vacant posts. Initially, the written exam was held after which certain candidates were selected for the next two round of the recruitment process, which included the documents verification and Interview.

According to the notification released on the official website, the HSSC TGT Exam 2018 result has been released on the official website based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination, scrutiny of documents and interview/viva-voce. Those selected through the recruitment process will be posted as teachers for TGT Science (rest of Haryana), School Education Department.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the HSSC TGT 2015 result:

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Results” on the homepage

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the HSSC TGT Science teacher exam 2015 result link

After clicking candidates will be directed to a pdf page

Check if your roll number exists on the page

Download the sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) directly and check the results, click on this link: http://www.hssc.gov.in/

