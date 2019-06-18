Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad published a notification for the post of Assistant Block Resource Coordinator and Block Resource Person Post. Candidates will be hired on contractual basis for one year and the application will be extended after that based on performance.

HSSPP Haryana jobs 2019: A notification has been published by Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad for the post of Assistant Block Resource Coordinator and Block Resource Person Post. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website from 18th June to 4th July 2019.

HSSPP has invited 1209 posts for Assistant Block Resource Coordinator and 429 posts for Block Resource Person Post. Candidates will be hired on contractual basis initially for a period of one year and the application will be extended every year on performance basis.

Candidates will be required to pay application fee of Rs 500. For Female/SC/BC/ECM/PHC application fee is Rs 250. Last day of submission is 5th July 2019

Notification Details –

Notification number – No.Admn/SS/BRPs/1/2019 and Admn/SS/ABRCs/1/2019

Important Dates –

Last date of application – 4th/July/2019

Closing date for depositing fee – 5th/July/2019

Educational Qualifications and Experience

Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) – Post graduation in first class with B.Ed/M.Phil/UGC Net or 10+2/BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of computers in Microsoft Office including Excel, Access and power point.

Block Resource Person(BPRs) – Masters with atleast with 55% marks from a recognized university

Note: Selection will be done on the basis of written test and a personal interview

HSSPP Haryana vacancy details

Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) – 1207 Posts

Gen-334

Gen(ESM)- 104

Gen(ESP)- 14

BCA – 159

BCA(ESM) – 29

BCA(ESP) – 07

BCB – 81

BSB(ESM) – 07

EWS – 115

SC – 226

SC(ESM) – 29

SC(ESP) – 14

PH – 44

Block Resource Person (BRPs) – 429 posts

BRP- Hindi – 73 Posts

BRP-Mathematics – 108 posts

BRP – English – 67 Posts

BRP – Science – Physics-104, Chemistry-29, zoology-22, Botany- 23

BRP- Social Science – Fine Arts -2 , Home Science -2 , Psychology – 34 Political science and public Administration -11, History – 9, Geography-14

