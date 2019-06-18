HSSPP Haryana jobs 2019: A notification has been published by Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad for the post of Assistant Block Resource Coordinator and Block Resource Person Post. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website from 18th June to 4th July 2019.
HSSPP has invited 1209 posts for Assistant Block Resource Coordinator and 429 posts for Block Resource Person Post. Candidates will be hired on contractual basis initially for a period of one year and the application will be extended every year on performance basis.
Candidates will be required to pay application fee of Rs 500. For Female/SC/BC/ECM/PHC application fee is Rs 250. Last day of submission is 5th July 2019
Notification Details –
Notification number – No.Admn/SS/BRPs/1/2019 and Admn/SS/ABRCs/1/2019
Important Dates –
Last date of application – 4th/July/2019
Closing date for depositing fee – 5th/July/2019
Educational Qualifications and Experience
Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) – Post graduation in first class with B.Ed/M.Phil/UGC Net or 10+2/BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of computers in Microsoft Office including Excel, Access and power point.
Block Resource Person(BPRs) – Masters with atleast with 55% marks from a recognized university
Note: Selection will be done on the basis of written test and a personal interview
HSSPP Haryana vacancy details
Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) – 1207 Posts
Gen-334
Gen(ESM)- 104
Gen(ESP)- 14
BCA – 159
BCA(ESM) – 29
BCA(ESP) – 07
BCB – 81
BSB(ESM) – 07
EWS – 115
SC – 226
SC(ESM) – 29
SC(ESP) – 14
PH – 44
Block Resource Person (BRPs) – 429 posts
BRP- Hindi – 73 Posts
BRP-Mathematics – 108 posts
BRP – English – 67 Posts
BRP – Science – Physics-104, Chemistry-29, zoology-22, Botany- 23
BRP- Social Science – Fine Arts -2 , Home Science -2 , Psychology – 34 Political science and public Administration -11, History – 9, Geography-14