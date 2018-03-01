The result for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 has been declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The candidates can check their scorecard through BSEH official website @bseh.org.in. Out of 4,12,024 candidates, 123419 were male and 123419 were females who enrolled for the exam. The candidates can check their results by simply following these simple steps given below to check the result and download the mark sheet.

The result for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 has been declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The candidates can check their scorecard through BSEH official website @bseh.org.in. Aspirants who appeared in the exam conducted on December 23 and 24. For level-1 (PRT), a total of 12.51% appeared while it is 9.98% for level 2 (TGT) and 0.83 % for level 3 (PGT) candidates have passed in this examination. Candidates can simply log into the website of BSEH to find their results and they can download their scorecards from @bseh.org.in.

Steps for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 released by Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH):

Go to the official website @bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on indiaresult link

You’ll be directed to indiaresult.com website

Click on HTET 2017 results

Enter your roll number and other details

Your result will appear

Download and take a print out

