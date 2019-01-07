HTET 2018: The answer keys of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility recruitment examination 2018 has been released on the official website. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys.

HTET 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the answer keys for Haryana Teacher Eligibility recruitment examination 2018 on the official website htetonline.com. The applicants who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys through the official website. In case of facing problems, the candidates can also raise the objections. The onscreen window will be displayed where the candidates can raise the objections on the official website till January 14, 2019.

HTET 2018: How to download the answer keys

Step 1: Go to the official website, htetonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘answer key’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer keys will appear on the screen, download it

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference.

Around 2.73 lakh candidates had appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility recruitment examination (HTET 2019). The examination will be concluded on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

HTET 2018: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying mark for the general category candidates and the candidates living outside is 60 per cent which is 90 marks. While for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. However, there is no negative marking.

