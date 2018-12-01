HTET 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the online application process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2018) till Monday, December 3. It is a relief for aspirants as the application process that started from November 21 was scheduled to be closed on November 30. The interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSE, Haryana at bseh.org.in.

HTET 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the online application process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2018) till Monday, December 3. It is a relief for aspirants as the application process that started from November 21 was scheduled to be closed on November 30. The interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSE, Haryana at bseh.org.in. All eligible candidates will have to submit their identification proof and number while applying online.

The HTET will be conducted at three levels, i.e. level 1, level 2 and level 3. The HTET 2018 examinations will be conducted by the BSE on January 5 and January 6, 2019. Earlier, the HTET was scheduled for December 22, 23, 30 and 31, 2018. The general category and non-residents of Haryana should get 90 marks while an applicant belonging to the reserved category of the state would require 88 marks or 55 percent to qualify for the examination. There shall be no negative marking in HTET 2018.

Know how to apply for HTET 2018:

Log on to the official website of the Board of School Education – bseh.org.in. Search for the apply online link and click on it Now Candidates will be directed to the application page Enter all required details including scanned images of latest colored photograph, thumb impression, and signature Make online payment Take print out of the application and kept it for further reference

