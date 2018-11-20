HTET 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education has opened the online application process for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test to be conducted by the government in the state of Haryana. Interested candidates can check the official website and start applying through - htetonline.com.

HTET 2018: The online registration process of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test has been opened on the Board of School Education, Haryana or BSEH’s official website. All the candidates interested to apply for the examination can log into the website – htetonline.com and start submitting their applications for HTET 2018. According to reports, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2018 examinations is all set to be conducted by the Board on January 5 and January 6, 2019.

The HTET will be conducted for all the three Levels, i.e. level I, level II and level III. As per reports, the last date of registration to HTET 2018 has been scheduled for November 30, 2018. Meanwhile, those who wish to apply for the examination must go through the details regarding the Test and follow the instructions as prescribed in the notification while applying for the same.

How to apply for HTET 2018?

At first, log in to the official website of HTET – htetonline.com

Search for the ‘Apply Online’ link and click on it

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the application page

Here, enter all details and upload their scanned images of latest coloured photograph, thumb impression and signature

Now make the application fee payment through the payment gateway and take a print out of the confirmation page for a record and keep it for further reference

To go to the official website of Haryana School Education Board and apply for the HTET 2018 directly, click on this link: http://htetonline.com/

