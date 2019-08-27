The Board of School Education Haryana has now declared the dates for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 which are going to be conducted on November 2019. Candidates who want to appear in the examination are required to fulfill all the requirements and must visit the official website for all regular updates.

The Board of School Education Haryana has released the dates for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 examinations. HTET 2019 examinations will be conducted on November 16 and 17, 2019, as per a press release by BSEH. The candidates who wish to appear in the test can check for the examination details like dates, eligibility criteria, and other information online. BSEH will soon release the notification regarding the details of HTET November 2019 on its official website www.bseh.org.in. BSEH was earlier known as the Haryana Board of School Education.

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for the candidates who wish to make their career in the teaching field. Candidates who want to apply for the test are required to fulfill all the necessary requirements. The examination has been divided into three categories;

Category-1: Teachers for class 1-5 i.e primary classes.

Category-2: Teachers for class 6-8 i.e. secondary classes.

Category-3: Teachers for class 9-12 i.e. senior secondary classes.

It is compulsory for the candidates appearing in the test to qualify the exam in order to get recruited for primary, secondary and senior secondary levels.

As per the guidelines by the National Council for Teacher Education and the Department of School Education, Haryana, HTET is conducted every year for all the three categories including primary, TGT, and PGT. In case, if the candidate who appeared in the exam and qualifies the test, but doesn’t fit the eligibility criteria then he/she will be considered as disqualified and would not be recruited by the board on the basis of the test.

The 2.5-hour exam with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each is different for all the three categories. And the examination question paper is based on the structure and content prescribed the Department of School Education, Haryana.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App