HTET Admit Card 2018: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test admit card will be released on Friday, December 21, 2018 on the official website htetonline.com. The interested candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the same on the official website. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from January 5 and January 6, 2019.

Following are the steps to download the Haryana HTET 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website htetonline.com.

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HTET 2018: Following is the exam schedule

The examination will be conducted in three levels. The third level will be held on January 5, 2018 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January 5. The level second will begin from 10 am to 12:30 pm on January 6. However, the level one will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on January

Selection procedure for HTET 2018

The minimum qualifying marks for general category (GC) candidates and those living outside the state is 60% that is 90 marks. While the reserved category of the state is 55 % that is 82 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

About HTET

As per Haryana Act No. 11 of 1969, The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani came into being in 1969. Its head-quarters is situated at Chandigarh which was later shifted to Bhiwani in January 1981. The Board began with a staff of 100 officials allocated from Punjab University, Chandigarh. It conducted the first examination of matriculation level (10th Class) in 1970.

For the first time, this Board introduced the semester system of education from academic year 2006-2007. It is also the first Board to introduce relative grading, CCE (Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation) in board classes i.e. Secondary & Senior Secondary.

