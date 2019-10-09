HTET November 2019: Board of School Education, Haryana has issued the notification for PRT, TGT and PGT exams. Interested candidates can apply through the official website @htetonline.com on or before October 18.

HTET November 2019: Board of School Education, Haryana has invited the application for PRT, TGT and PGT exams. The notification was released on October 7. The exam will be held in November but the official date has not been announced till yet. Eligible candidates can apply with prescribed format through its official website on or before October 18.

The examination will be conducted in the conventional type (Pen-Paper Based). Candidates should mention their own mobile number and email id in the online application form as HTET alerts will be sent on their registered mobile number and email id.

For regular updates, candidates should stay connected with the official website or with us. In offline mode, no request for change application will be entertained, candidates should fill the form correctly. However, in the online mode we can make corrections between October 19 to October 23 and afterward no request will be entertained.

HTET November 2019: Important dates

Application submission started on October 7.

The application will end on October 18.

Last date for the payment of application fee October 20.

The date of online correction is October 19 to 23.

Date of Examination to be announced in November.

Admit card will be issued in November.

HTET November 2019: Qualification

Primary Teacher (PRT) classes I-V

Candidates should have passed 10+2 with at least 50% marks and should be appearing or passed Elementary Education Diploma. If the candidates have equivalent education they can also apply for this test.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) classes VI-VIII

Candidates should have a degree in their respective subjects with at least 45% marks scored in it. If the candidates have equivalent education they can also apply for this test.

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Candidates should have post-degree in their respective subjects with a minimum of 45% marks scored in it. If the candidates have equivalent education they can also apply for this test.

HTET November 2019: Application fee

Single paper (Gen/OBC/other state): Rs 1,000

Single paper (SC/PH): Rs 500

Double paper (Gen/OBC/other state): Rs 1,800

Double paper (SC/PH): Rs 900

Triple paper (Gen/OBC/other state): Rs 2,400

Triple paper (SC/PH): Rs 1,200

