Verify the HTET Revised Result 2020 now on a direct link and download HTET Biometric List 2020 in PDF format. Haryana TET Biometric Testing continues until 31 July 2020.

The Board of Haryana Secondary Education (BSEH) over its official website bseh.org.in confirmed the Revised Result of the 2019 Haryana TET Exam. The HTET Revised Result 2020 includes the list of candidates deemed to have passed the exam in HTET November 2019. The list also includes Roll Number & Name of applicants alongside their district of examination.

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 examination was held on 16 & 17 November 2019 by the Board of Haryana. A maximum of 78879 applicants showed up for the HTET Level 1 (PRT) assessment, 100047 for the Level 2 (PGT) evaluation and 82648 for the Level 3 (TGT) examination. On 9 January 2020 HTET Result 2019 was declared.

The Board has now published 351 candidate’s updated results. They would then have to appear prior to the actual release of the updated results for the HTET Biometric Verification from 18th July-30th July 2020. Download PDF HTET Biometric List 2020 and learn the HTET 2020 Exam eligibility details.

How to check HTET Revised Results 2020

Step 1: Open the link https://bseh.org.in/

Step 2: Select the link ‘HTET-2019 (Revised Result)

Step 3: Check your name on the PDF which will open

Step 4: Dowload PDF for future reference

The Direct Link for the Revised Result can be accessed here: Revised Result 2020

HTET Biometric List 2020

The result of the Haryana TET includes the list of applicants who would also apply for the biometric verification between July 18 till July 31 , 2020. The database includes the names of 351 candidates. The list is available at Biometric List 2020

HTET Biometric Verification 2020

Candidates who qualified for the HTET Level 1/2/3 exam will show for the HTET Biometric Confirmation. Applicants will have their biometrics validated. In 22 districts, the Haryana board has approved several hubs to allow applicants to get their biometrics completed. When these candidates are verified the Board would report the official outcome.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App