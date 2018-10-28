HTET 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has once again re-scheduled the examination dates for the upcoming HTET 2018. Candidates can check the new exam dates and other necessary details here.

HTET 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to conduct the upcoming HTET 2018 examination for which the dates have been re-scheduled. According to reports, the HTET exam dates have been postponed till January 5th and January 6th by the Commission. As per the notification on the official website earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22, 23, 30 and 31, 2018 which was scheduled by the Haryana School Education Board. However, the latest updates claim that the exam will now be held only in January 2019. This is the second time that the exam dates have been changed.

Meanwhile, candidates should note that they need to check further details regarding the examination on the official website of HBSE. The admit cards for the examination will also be published by the examination conducting authority soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website frequently for any latest updates related to the HTET examination. Also, the application details for the HTET examination will be notified through the website shortly. The Haryana School Education Board recently released the Open School Class 10th and 12th results and candidates who had appeared for either of the two examinations can check their respective results by logging into the website of the Board.

How to check the HTET exam dates online?

Visit the official website of the Haryana School Education Board

Search for the latest announcement section

Under it, click on the ‘HTET Date sheet/schedule 2o18’

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website and download the schedule, click on this link: http://www.bseh.org.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More