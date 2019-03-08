NIOS DElEd Admit Card: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the fourth DElEd (diploma in elementary education) on its official website, nios.ac.in. The eligible candidates are requested to download the admit card through the official website.

NIOS DElEd Admit Card 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for the fourth DElEd (diploma in elementary education) on its official website, nios.ac.in . The interested and eligible candidates are requested to download the NIOS D.El.Ed admit card.

Check out the steps to download NIOS D.El.Ed Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website, nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘D.El.Ed’, on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, click ‘D.El.Ed hall ticket.’

Step 4: Enter your login details

Step 5: Take out the print out, download your admit card

For the unversed, the D.El.Ed programme was introduced by NIOS on October 3, 2017. The main purpose for introducing D.El.Ed programme is to train untrained in-service elementary teachers by offering diploma through Open and Distance Learning mode across India.

The candidates who enrolled would have completed their diploma (D.El.Ed) by March 2019.

Additionally, the NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd examination result was released on February 27 on the official websites.

About NIOS

NIOS is an open school in order to cater the needs of a heterogeneous group of learners up to pre-degree level. Initially, it began as a project with in-built flexibilities by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979.

In 1986, the National Policy on Education had suggested strengthening of Open School System for extending open learning facilities in a phased manner at secondary level across the country as an independent system with its own curriculum and examination leading to certification.

It provides opportunities for various interested learners by making available the following Courses/Programmes of Study through open and distance learning (ODL) mode.

