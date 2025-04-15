Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • ‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation

‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation

In an act equal parts audacious and symbolic, a Singapore-based employee’s resignation letter—scrawled on a strip of toilet paper—has gone viral, triggering a wave of conversation about respect, recognition, and resentment in modern workplaces.

‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation


In an act equal parts audacious and symbolic, a Singapore-based employee’s resignation letter—scrawled on a strip of toilet paper—has gone viral, triggering a wave of conversation about respect, recognition, and resentment in modern workplaces.

The handwritten message, brief but scathing, read:
“I have chosen this type of paper for my resignation as a symbol of how this company has treated me. I QUIT.”

The letter came to light after being shared on LinkedIn by Angela Yeoh, Director at Summit Talent, a Singaporean talent acquisition firm. Yeoh, who withheld the identity of the male employee, said the gesture was not just theatrical—it was a raw expression of how the individual felt: discarded.

“I felt like toilet paper—used when needed, then thrown away,” the man reportedly told Yeoh during an exit interview.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In her post, Yeoh didn’t merely recount the incident. She used it as a launchpad to call out systemic flaws in workplace culture and urge employers to reflect on how they treat their staff.

“Appreciation isn’t just a tool for retention,” she wrote. “It’s a reflection of how much a person is valued—not just for what they do, but for who they are.”

The post resonated deeply, racking up thousands of reactions and comments on LinkedIn in a matter of hours. Many users shared their own stories of feeling overlooked and underappreciated in past roles.

One commenter wrote, “Your title just hit the nail on the head with my current experience. I should have used toilet paper too.”

Another chimed in, “A unique way to make a point. I did something very similar a few years ago—and I don’t regret it.”

Amid the humour and sympathy, some users also brought attention to the role of leadership in setting the tone. “A company’s culture may be poor, but managers hold the power to create safe, thriving teams,” one person noted.

As the unconventional resignation continues to make waves, it has left HR leaders and employers with a stark takeaway: loyalty isn’t lost in a day—it erodes when people stop feeling seen. And sometimes, the paper you resign on speaks louder than the words themselves.

Must Read: ED Files Chargesheet Against Sonia And Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Money Laundering Case

Filed under

Singaporean Employee Resigns Toilet Paper

newsx

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities
CDC report shows autism d

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds
U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff

‘We Finally Got an Answer’: U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin’s Demands for Peace Are...
newsx

Afghanistan To Face Healthcare Crisis By The End Of This Year: WHO
During a 5.2 quake, eleph

Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake
newsx

‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities

Swiggy Joins Hands With Labour Ministry In Landmark Deal To Boost Job Opportunities

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds

Autism Diagnoses In US Reach Record High, CDC Report Finds

‘We Finally Got an Answer’: U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin’s Demands for Peace Are Now Clear in Emerging Russia-Ukraine Deal

‘We Finally Got an Answer’: U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff Says Putin’s Demands for Peace Are...

Afghanistan To Face Healthcare Crisis By The End Of This Year: WHO

Afghanistan To Face Healthcare Crisis By The End Of This Year: WHO

Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake

Watch How Elephants at San Diego Safari Park Formed an ‘Alert Circle’ During California’s Earthquake

Entertainment

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?