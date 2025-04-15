‘I Felt Like Toilet Paper’: A Singaporean Frustrated Employee Chooses Toilet Paper For Resignation

In an act equal parts audacious and symbolic, a Singapore-based employee’s resignation letter—scrawled on a strip of toilet paper—has gone viral, triggering a wave of conversation about respect, recognition, and resentment in modern workplaces.

The handwritten message, brief but scathing, read:

“I have chosen this type of paper for my resignation as a symbol of how this company has treated me. I QUIT.”

The letter came to light after being shared on LinkedIn by Angela Yeoh, Director at Summit Talent, a Singaporean talent acquisition firm. Yeoh, who withheld the identity of the male employee, said the gesture was not just theatrical—it was a raw expression of how the individual felt: discarded.

“I felt like toilet paper—used when needed, then thrown away,” the man reportedly told Yeoh during an exit interview. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In her post, Yeoh didn’t merely recount the incident. She used it as a launchpad to call out systemic flaws in workplace culture and urge employers to reflect on how they treat their staff.

“Appreciation isn’t just a tool for retention,” she wrote. “It’s a reflection of how much a person is valued—not just for what they do, but for who they are.”

The post resonated deeply, racking up thousands of reactions and comments on LinkedIn in a matter of hours. Many users shared their own stories of feeling overlooked and underappreciated in past roles.

One commenter wrote, “Your title just hit the nail on the head with my current experience. I should have used toilet paper too.”

Another chimed in, “A unique way to make a point. I did something very similar a few years ago—and I don’t regret it.”

Amid the humour and sympathy, some users also brought attention to the role of leadership in setting the tone. “A company’s culture may be poor, but managers hold the power to create safe, thriving teams,” one person noted.

As the unconventional resignation continues to make waves, it has left HR leaders and employers with a stark takeaway: loyalty isn’t lost in a day—it erodes when people stop feeling seen. And sometimes, the paper you resign on speaks louder than the words themselves.

