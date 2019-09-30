IACS recruitment 2019: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) has invited applications for MTS General, MTS Technical, Assistant, Assistant (F&A), Upper Division Clerk, Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Technical Assistant A and Technical Assistant B.
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies after checking their eligibility. The last date to apply for the post is October 14, 2019, so the candidates who wish to apply for the job should prepare all the required documents for the hustle free application for the job.
Vacancy details for IACS recruitment 2019:
Assistant: 02 vacancies
Assistant (F&A):02 vacancies
Upper Division Clerk: 01 vacancy
Technical Superintendent: 01 vacancy
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01 vacancy
Technical Assistant B: 02 vacancies
Technical Assistant A: 01 vacancy
MTS General: 06 vacancies
MTS Technical: 05 vacancies
Registrar: 01 vacancy
Security Officer: 01 vacancy
Office Superintendent: 04 vacancies
Office Superintendent (F&A): 04 vacancies
Assistant: 03 vacancies
Upper Division Clerk: 06 vacancies
Technical Superintendent: 04 vacancies
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01 vacancy
Senior Technician (Electrical):01 vacancy
Senior Technician (Publication and Journal):01 vacancy
Technical Assistant B: 03 vacancies
Eligibility criteria for IACS recruitment 2019:
Assistant: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 5 yrs experience
Assistant (F&A): Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 5 yrs experience
Upper Division Clerk: Candidates must be a Graduate with 3 yrs experience
Technical Superintendent: Candidates must have an HS with a diploma in Mech./Elec./Instru. Engineering with 7 yrs of exp.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates must have an HS with a diploma in Electrical Engineering and 5 yrs exp.
Technical Assistant B: Candidates must have a degree of B. Sc with 7 yrs exp or HS with a diploma in Engineering/Drafsmanship with 4 yrs exp or B.Sc. with editorial exp.
Technical Assistant A: Candidates must have a degree of B. Sc with 2 exp or HS with a diploma in engineering and 5 yrs. exp.
MTS General: Candidates must have a Matriculation or equivalent
MTS Technical: Candidates must have a Matriculation or equivalent +2 Yrs ITI
Registrar: Candidates must have a Master Degree/BE/Graduate (with an MBA) or equivalent with 12 Yrs of exp.
Security Officer: Candidates must be a Graduate with 7 yrs exp.
Office Superintendent: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 10 yrs. exp.
Office Superintendent (F&A): Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 5 years experience.
Assistant: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 3 years of experience.
Upper Division Clerk: Candidates must be a Graduate with 3 years of experience.
Technical Superintendent’s with a diploma in Mech./Elec./Instru. Engineering with 7 yrs exp
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates must have HS with diploma in Electrical Engineering and 5 yrs exp.
Senior Technician (Electrical): Candidates must have HS with a diploma in engineering in respective trade with 5 yrs. exp.
Senior Technician (Publication and Journal): Candidates must have HS with a diploma in engineering in respective trade with 5 yrs experience.
Technical Assistant B: Candidates must have a degree of B.Sc. with 7 yrs exp. or HS with a diploma in engineering/draftsmanship with 4 yrs exp or B.Sc. with editorial experience.