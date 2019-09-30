IACS recruitment 2019: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) has invited applications for MTS General, MTS Technical, and various other posts. Candidates can apply through visiting the official website of IACS, iacs.res.in

IACS recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 74 MTS and assistant posts, check details

IACS recruitment 2019: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) has invited applications for MTS General, MTS Technical, Assistant, Assistant (F&A), Upper Division Clerk, Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Technical Assistant A and Technical Assistant B.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies after checking their eligibility. The last date to apply for the post is October 14, 2019, so the candidates who wish to apply for the job should prepare all the required documents for the hustle free application for the job.

Direct link: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS)

Vacancy details for IACS recruitment 2019:

Assistant: 02 vacancies

Assistant (F&A):02 vacancies

Upper Division Clerk: 01 vacancy

Technical Superintendent: 01 vacancy

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01 vacancy

Technical Assistant B: 02 vacancies

Technical Assistant A: 01 vacancy

Registrar: 01 vacancy

Security Officer: 01 vacancy

Office Superintendent: 04 vacancies

Office Superintendent (F&A): 04 vacancies

Assistant: 03 vacancies

Upper Division Clerk: 06 vacancies

Technical Superintendent: 04 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 01 vacancy

Senior Technician (Electrical):01 vacancy

Senior Technician (Publication and Journal):01 vacancy

Technical Assistant B: 03 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for IACS recruitment 2019:

Assistant: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 5 yrs experience

Assistant (F&A): Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 5 yrs experience

Upper Division Clerk: Candidates must be a Graduate with 3 yrs experience

Technical Superintendent: Candidates must have an HS with a diploma in Mech./Elec./Instru. Engineering with 7 yrs of exp.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates must have an HS with a diploma in Electrical Engineering and 5 yrs exp.

Technical Assistant B: Candidates must have a degree of B. Sc with 7 yrs exp or HS with a diploma in Engineering/Drafsmanship with 4 yrs exp or B.Sc. with editorial exp.

Technical Assistant A: Candidates must have a degree of B. Sc with 2 exp or HS with a diploma in engineering and 5 yrs. exp.

Registrar: Candidates must have a Master Degree/BE/Graduate (with an MBA) or equivalent with 12 Yrs of exp.

Security Officer: Candidates must be a Graduate with 7 yrs exp.

Office Superintendent: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 10 yrs. exp.

Office Superintendent (F&A): Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 5 years experience.

Assistant: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 3 years of experience.

Upper Division Clerk: Candidates must be a Graduate with 3 years of experience.

Technical Superintendent’s with a diploma in Mech./Elec./Instru. Engineering with 7 yrs exp

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates must have HS with diploma in Electrical Engineering and 5 yrs exp.

Senior Technician (Electrical): Candidates must have HS with a diploma in engineering in respective trade with 5 yrs. exp.

Senior Technician (Publication and Journal): Candidates must have HS with a diploma in engineering in respective trade with 5 yrs experience.

Technical Assistant B: Candidates must have a degree of B.Sc. with 7 yrs exp. or HS with a diploma in engineering/draftsmanship with 4 yrs exp or B.Sc. with editorial experience.

