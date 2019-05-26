All such candidates who have been waiting for the officer's appointment in Air Force under Air Force Common Admission Online Test- AFCAT 2019, then it’s time to be ready to fulfil your dream to join Indian Air Force as Indian air force has issued an online form for Air Force Common Admission Online Test on its official website.

IAF AFCAT 2019: Indian air force has issued an online form for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT). Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Force Common Admission Online Test, can apply via the official site of IAF AFCAT i.e. afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in. from June 1. The last date for applying IAF AFCAT posts is June 30, 2019.

Training for Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) Flying and Ground Duty will be conducted in July 2020. The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (NonTechnical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments.

As per the official website notification for IAF AFCAT has been issued for 338 posts. The notification has also been issued for the Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches under AFCAT Exam 2019 Notification.

IAF AFCAT 2019: Eligibility Criteria

All the candidates who are Graduates with a minimum three-year degree course in any discipline from a recognized University can apply for AFCAT Exam 2019. Apart from this, candidates who have attained minimum 60% marks or equivalent and have passed Maths & Physics at 10+2 level or BE/B Tech degree (Four-year course) can also apply for the same.

Candidates must be 20 years to 24 years for applications on Flying batch and should be between 20 to 26 years on Group duty. Students will have to pay 250 rupees to apply for Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) Flying and Ground Duty posts. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of IAF AFCAT.

