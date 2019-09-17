IAF AFCAT result 2019: The Indian Air force(IAF) has announced the results for AFCAT which is the online examination that was conducted on August 24 and 25, 2019. The result of this examination is available for appears candidates on the official website of Indian Air Force(IAF), afcat.cdac.in. The candidates who will be shortlisted in this examination will be eligible to appear in the Air Force Selection Board(AFSB) test.
Candidates can choose the venue of the test along with the date of the test from September 17 to 22. Random venue and timings will be allotted to the candidates who fail in giving their chosen venue and time which can be inconvenient for the candidate so candidates must choose the time and venue according to their ease as soon as possible.
Indian Air Force is going to conduct a supplementary examination for the aspirants belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir region. This examination will be conducted on September 25, 2019, and the admit cards for the same has already been uploaded on the official website of IAF.
IAF AFCAT result 2019: Steps to check the results
Step 1: Candidate should visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in
Step 2: On the appeared homepage click on the tab, candidate login
Step 3: Log- in the window will appear in which candidate will have to fill the required details
Step 4: Candidate will be redirected to a new page on which the result will be displayed
Step 5: Candidate must download and take a print out of the result for further reference
Direct link for the official website of Indian Air Force(IAF)\