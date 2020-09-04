Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the online exam date for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT - 02/2020). As per new scheduled, the AFCAT 2 will be conducted on 03 October and 04 October 2020.

AFCAT Admit Card and Exam Date 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the online exam dates for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT – 02/2020). As per new schedule, the AFCAT 2 will be conducted on 03 October (Saturday) and 04 October 2020 (Sunday).Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 19 September and 20 September 2020.

As per AFCAT Recruitment Notification, the admit card will be released on 04 September 2020. However ,with the postpone of the exam dates, the release date of admit card shall also be postponed.We can expect the admit card in the second or third week of September 2020.A notice regarding this is available on the official website of AFCAT Recruitment.

Exam pattern:

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Total Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 (3 marks for each question) 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 (3 marks for each question) 45 Minutes

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates must be aged between 20-24 years to apply for the posts, that is they must be born not before July 1997 and not after July 1, 2001, to apply for the exam. For ground duty staff the age limit os from 20- 26 years.

Candidates to be unmarried if they are below 25 years of age. The candidates must have secured more than 50% marks in 10+2 in physics and mathematics to apply for the exam.

