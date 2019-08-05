IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2019: The admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is likely to be released today by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the official website of AFCAT.Candidates those who had registered themselves can download the admit card from the official site of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2019: The Indian Air Force (IAF), will release the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) today, August 5, 2019. Earlier IAF was supposed to declare the hall ticket on Friday 2 August 2019.

Candidates those who had registered themselves can download the admit card from the official site of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. Earlier IAF was supposed to declare the hall ticket on Friday 2 August 2019.

As per the official notification released by The Indian Air Force (IAF), “Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2019 will be available for download through Candidate Login from 5 August 2019 (1:00 pm) onward.”

Steps to download AFCAT admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says ‘AFCAT admit card 2019’

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login details like email ID and password

Step 6: Your AFCAT admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use.

The training for all courses will be held from the first week of July 2020 at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (NonTechnical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments.

once the admit card is released, candidates must note that no one will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Along with the admit card, identity proof such as college ID, passport, driving license, aadhaar card, PAN card, voters ID card must be carried during the examination.

