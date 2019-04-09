IAF Airmen 1/2020 results: Check selection list @airmenselection.cdac.in, details inside: The examination for the IAF Airmen phase 1 was held from March 10 , 2019 to March 14, 2019. The candidates can avail the results by login their credentials and downloaded their admit cards.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result for Airmen 01/2020. The IAF result fo the phase 1 has been announced by Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) on the official website -airmenselection.cdac.in. The IAF have also issued the admit card for the phase 11 examination on its foocial website. The candidates selected in the phase 1 intake 1/2020 can also download their admit cards for the IAF recruitment website.

The official webiste of the Central Airmen Selection Board reads the notification for the results. Dear candidates, result for the online examination for intake 1/2020 has been uploaded in candidates’login under view result. Candidates who have qualified as per the IAF Airmen result 2020 can download their Phase 2 admit card, which is available in the login. The candidates can access their results by login their email ID and login password. Along with this, the registration number and group qualified in respect of shortlisted candidates has also been released.

After completing the phase 11, the selected candidates will be trained in unspecific trades. After training, these airman may be assigned to other jobs as well.

How to check the results:

1) Click on the official website — airmenselection.cdac.in

2) Candidates can check by clicking on the option candidates on the top of the website .

3. A page will appear for which candidates will access their results by using their registration number or exam roll number and enter their password

3) Click on view result.

4) Download and take print out of the result copy

5) In the scorecard, the candidate’s marks will appear and the cutoff for the phase 11 will also open.

