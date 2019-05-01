IAF Airmen results 2019: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the provisional list of selected candidates for Airmen posts. The posts 02/2019 batch was released today i.e May 1, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online through the official website. Phase III will be the medical exam for the shortlisted candidates.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of phase I test, phase II and phase III. Phase III will be the medical exam for the shortlisted candidates. The selected candidates can check their results by following the steps.

How to check results:

1. Click on the official website @airmenselection.cdac.in.

2. Click on the candidates’ section and click on the PSL/Enrolment list.

3. Click on the list available in the download section given on the right side of the page.

4. Check the result and download the results.

5. Take the print out for future reference

The result link also carries important instructions related to joining. The medical examination will be conducted prior to your enrolment in IAF. Candidates can search for more information from the official site of IAF.

Recently, IAF had declared the result for Airmen 01/2020. The IAF result for the phase 1 was announced by Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) on the official website. The examination for the IAF Airmen phase 1 was held from March 10 , 2019 to March 14, 2019.

