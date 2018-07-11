The IAF in Delhi has invited applications for the post of Lower Division Clerk. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post and send their fill up applications to Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Central Medical Establishment, New Delhi on or before July 30, 2018.

The IAF had released The of Delhi Clerk recruitment notification on June 1, 2018 through Employment News. candidates who have passed the HS final year examination can are eligible to apply for the post. Those who are in between the age of 18 to 25 years will be considered for the post.

Candidates need to submit their application in the prescribed format the IAF and Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Central Medical Establishment, Subroto Park, New Delhi, PIN – 110010 by July 30, 2018. To go to the official website and check the notification online, click here: http://indianairforce.nic.in/

