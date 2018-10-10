IAF Recruitment 2018: The Indian Air Force has released the results of IAF Airmen Recruitment Exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results at airmenselection.cdac.in.

IAF Airmen Recruitment 2018: The Indian Air Force recruitment wing Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the IAF Airmen Result 2018 Group X and Y posts on its official website – airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now download their respective result from the official website.

According to reports, the official notification on the website read that the result of online star 2/2018 has been uploaded in candidates’ login account under view result. Candidates who have been shortlisted through this exam will now have to appear for the phase-II exam and the admit cards for the same are available in candidates’ login under view result.

Also. the registration number and group qualified for shortlisted candidates for phase-II (star 2/2018)’ is also available under the same. The online recruitment application process for Group X and Y posts started on July 3 which went on until July 24, 2018.

How to check the IAF Airmen Result 2018?

Visit the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) – airmenselection.cdac.in

Search for the result link on the homepage

On clicking on it, candidates will be directed to a PDF page

Download the PDF and check for your roll number

Take a print out of the PDF if necessary for future reference

