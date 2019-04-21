IAF Recruitment 2019: Candidate should have at least matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognised University or board and possessing ITI certificate in the appropriate. The eligible candidates can apply within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.

IAF Recruitment 2019: Application invited for Group C posts, here’s how to apply

Headquarter Eastern Air Command of Indian Air Force (IAF) is inviting applications for Group C posts. The eligible candidates can apply within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.

Vacancy details:

Group C civilian (painter) = 1 post

Salary:

Level – 2 in pay matrix of 7th CPC. Erstwhile PB-1 with GP Rs.1900/- in terms of 6th CPC

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have at least matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognised University or board and possessing ITI certificate in the appropriate.

How to Apply for Indian Air Force Jobs 2019:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to Stn Cdr Air Force Station Digaru Assam within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in employment newspaper.

