IAF Recruitment 2019: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited job applications for the vacant positions in the Indian Air Force for Airman in group X, Y trades @ careerindianairforce.cdac.in and www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

IAF Recruitment 2019 @ careerindianairforce.cdac.in: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited job applications for the vacant positions in the Indian Air Force for Airman in group X, Y trades. Candidates who are willing to work with the Indian Air Force can and apply for the jobs online @ careerindianairforce.cdac.in and www.airmenselection.cdac.in. In the latest notification, IAF has shared all the job-related information like age limit, eligibility criteria, how to apply, date of applications begins and the last date for submission. The application process will be completely online.

According to the reports, through the IAF 2019 recruitment drive, candidates will be placed as Officers, Navigators and Pilots in Indian Air Force. For the detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Air Force @ www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in and www.airmenselection.cdac.in or they can follow the NewsX.com for all the latest job-related stories.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019| Important Dates

Start Date for Submission of Online Application – 01 July 2019

Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 15 July 2019

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019| Eligibility Criteria, qualification:

For Group X jobs: The candidates who are applying for the IAF Group X jobs 2019, should have passed intermediate/10+2 Class from the equivalent examination from a recognised state or Centre Board or should hold 3 years Polytechnic diploma in Engineering.

For Group Y jobs: Candidates need to have a 2-year vocational course from Education Boards with a minimum of 50% aggregate and 50% marks in English.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for IAF Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Air Force @ www.airmenselection.cdac.in or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.

Step 2: Click on the option you are applying for the officer or Airman post.

Step 3: On the right side of the page, click on the option that reads Apply online.

Step 4: Follow the directions given by the IAF.

