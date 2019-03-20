IAS, IISc invites applications for summer fellowship programme: IAS and IISc have invited application for the summer fellowship program. The candidates will get a chance to learn new techniques of research by the faculty of IISc and IAS.

IAS, IISc invites applications for summer fellowship programme: Check last date, eligibility and other details

IAS, IISc invites applications for summer fellowship programme: The Indian Academy of Science (IAS) and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore have collectively invited applications for a summer fellowship in science and engineering 2019. Those who are interested can apply for the same on the official website of Indian Institue of Science (IISc), iisc.ac.in. The application process for the fellowship has already started. The last date to apply for the fellowship program is April 20, 2019.

The candidates who will get selected will work with one of the esteemed faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science and the candidate will experience and learn the latest techniques used in research. The fellowship program will last for one month. The summer fellowship program is for the students of SC, ST category. Candidate will be selected for the program on the basis of their educational certificates and application form.

All those applicants need to submit the application form with their latest passport size coloured photograph along with study certificate. Both the photograph and certificate must be signed by the principal of the applicant’s college. The signed application should be scanned and converted into JPEG or PDF format and after that, it should be uploaded to the official website of IISc.

Eligibility Criteria on the basis of education:

1: Candidates belonging to the SC and ST category and pursuing MSc in Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Physical sciences and Mathematical Sciences.

2: The third year or fourth year BE/BTech or equivalent degree in all the required disciplines during the academic year 2018-19.

3: Students in their first year of Msc and third year of BE or B Tech will be highly preferred.

How to apply for the IAS, IISc summer fellowship:

Step1: Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Science, iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Tap on the invite application notification in the achievements section published on March 18, 2019.

Step 3: Tap on the click here link in the new window.

Step 4: Read the instruction carefully and tap on the online application option.

Step 5: Fill the form carefully and upload the images of the required documents.

IAS IISc fellowship stipend: The candidates will get free boarding, travel allowance, a stipend of Rs 5,000 and an additional amount of Rs 1500 for book grant.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More