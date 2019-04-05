Kanishak Kataria topped the UPSC IAS examination 2018. Kanishak Kataria completed his BTech from IIT Bombay and chose mathematics as the optional subject in his graduation.

IAS topper Kanishak Kataria thanks family, girlfriend for moral support, says his dream is to become a good administrator

Kanishak Kataria, who pursued his degree of graduation from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has topped the civil services exam. The results of the UPSC exam were declared today. Kanishak Kataria completed his BTech from IIT Bombay and chose mathematics as the optional subject in his graduation. Kanishak Kataria, while talking to media, said that he was very surprised by the results. Kataria added that he never expected to secure the first position in the UPSC examination. He later thanked his parents, girlfriend and sister for constantly supporting him and boosting his moral. Kataria ended by saying that people will expect him to be a good administrator and he is going to do the same.

Kanishak Kataria, AIR 1 in #UPSC final exam: It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank. I thank my parents, sister & my girlfriend for the help & moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator & that's exactly my intention. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/IBwhW8TJUs — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kataria is working as a data scientist. He was also an esteemed member of the placement cell of his college, IIT Bombay. As per his LinkedIn profile, he also worked as a teaching assistant in the same institute. Kanishak Kataria basically belongs to Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot congratulated Kataria in a tweet. The chief minister congratulated Kataria in his tweet for securing the first position in the UPSC exams and the CM also congratulated Akshat Jain who secured the second position. CM Ashok Gehlot ended his tweet by saying that its a great achievement for both Kanishak Kataria and Akshat Jain and a golden chance to serve the society.

Heartiest congratulations to #Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria who has topped the #UPSC civil services examination and Akshat Jain who has secured second position. It's a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society.#UPSCResults — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 5, 2019

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh topped among women candidates and holds the fifth rank. she Seh pursued Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) from chemical engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh: UPSC exam is a long journey where you are committed for 1-1.5 years. My parents, family, friends & teachers supported me, so the credit goes to them. I had decided that my first attempt is my last attempt & I was determined to clear it in one attempt. pic.twitter.com/AwgxbphTZh — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The top 25 candidates consist of 10 women and 15 men.

According to a press release by UPSC, a total of 759 candidates including 577 men and 182 women have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Police Services and Indian Administrative Services.

The written exam for the Civil Services recruitment was conducted by UPSC in September and October 2018, and the interviews for the same were conducted in February, March 2019.

