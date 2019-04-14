IASST Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Technical Assistant through the official website - iasst.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the vacant positions and apply on or before April 25, 2019.

IASST Recruitment 2019: Notification for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Technical Assistant had been released by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology through its official website recently. According to the notification, applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the posts through the official website – iasst.gov.in. Candidates can check the notification and go through the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the vacant positions.

The last date for submission of the applications has been scheduled for April 25, 2019, which is within 21 days from the publication of the advertisement for the recruitment.

How to apply for the posts online?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the IASST and fill the application form.

IASST Recruitment 2019: Vacancy and Post Details

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) – 2

Technical Assistant (TA) – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are interested to apply for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions must have a Master’s degree in the following subjects – Chemistry (organic/natural Product)/ Biotechnology or M Pharm degree/M.Sc/M.Pharm degree

Candidates interested to apply for Technical Assistant (TA) positions need to have – M.Sc. in organic/natural chemistry/biochemistry/ M Pharm degree

Age Limit:

Meanwhile, the candidates applying for the positions must note that they should fulfill all the eligibility criteria for being eligible for the posts. They should be below the age of 28 Years as on the last date for submission of the application forms. However, the candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PWD and Women will be given age relaxation as per government norms.

Candidates can go to the official website of the authority directly by clicking on this link: http://iasst.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More