IB Recruitment 2018: The recruitment process for more than 1000 vacancies for Security Assistant post has started through the official website of Intelligence Bureau. Candidates can check all the details regarding the same at nha.gov.in.

IB Recruitment 2018: The Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs has started the online application for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of Security Assistant through its official website from October 20, 2018. According to the notification released on the official website, applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for 1054 vacant positions. The last date for the submission of application form through the official website of IB has been scheduled for November 10, 2018 till 11:59 PM.

IB Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should not be more than 27 years at the time of application, however, relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to reserved category as per government norms. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post need to have passed Class 10 or Matriculation examination from a recognised Board. Candidates applying should also have knowledge of local languages as per the official notification for the recruitment published on the website of IB.

Candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the written examination and interview to be conducted by the Intelligence Bureau department.

How to apply for the 1054 vacancies at Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website – www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Online applications for the post of Security Assistant(Exe) in IB” link and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Candidates need to have a valid e-mail ID to register themselves

Fill in all the details in the Part 1 (personal, academic and other particulars of the candidate) and Part 2 (payment of exam fee, if applicable) registration form

Only one application will be entertained for each individual candidate

Submit the online application after thoroughly checking the provided information

To know more about the process of application click on this link: https://www.ncs.gov.in/pages/news.aspx

