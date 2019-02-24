IB Recruitment 2019: Applications for 318 engineers, graduates, 12th pass vacancies have been invited by the Intelligence Bureau through its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the same before the last date mentioned below.

IB Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited through a notification released by the Intelligence Bureau for the posts of engineers, graduates, 12th pass on its official website, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can check the official website of Intelligence Bureau for more details regarding the openings. According to the reports in a leading news website, there are 318 vacant posts for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the IB authority this year.

The notification on the official site also indicates that the posts invited for the recruitment are the following – i.e. Assistant Security Officer (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Junior Intelligence Officer, Senior Research Officer and others.

For being eligible for to apply, candidates need to have an engineering degree (bachelors) in various streams or graduation degree, master in physics, statistics, accounts and should have a 12th or Intermediate pass certificate with relevant experience.

How to apply for IB Recruitment 2019 vacant posts?

Log into the official website of IB or MHA

Search for the vacancy details on the homepage

Click on the notification link to read the details regarding the job vacancy

Follow the instructions to apply online or on the prescribed format

Fill in the application form

Go through the details carefully before submitting

Keep a copy of the application form for reference if necessary

For more details regarding the vacancies at IB, candidates can click on this link: https://mha.gov.in/notifications/vacancies

