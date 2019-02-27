IB Recruitment 2019: lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019- lntelligence Bureau releases its official notification for recruitment to the various posts on absorption and deputation basis. Applicants who wish to serve in the intelligence bureau under the ministry of home affairs now have a chance to fulfil their dream by applying for the posts. The aspirants can apply for the various vacant posts via the official website of the Intelligence Bureau.
As per the official notice by the intelligence Bureau, candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Security officer – general, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and others. Aspirants have to apply for these posts within 60 days from the notification date. The last date to apply for the posts is April 17, 2019.
lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019 importatnt dates:
Application submission date for lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019: April 24, 2019
lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019 vacancy details:
Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 Posts
Accountant – 26 Posts
Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 Posts
Halwai Cum Cook -11 Posts
Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 Posts
Personal Assistant -7 Posts
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 Posts
Security Officer (Technical) – 6 Posts
Caretaker – 4 Posts
Deputy Director/Tech – 3 Posts
Senior Accounts Officer – 2 Posts
Senior Research Officer– 2 Posts
Research Assistant – 2 Posts
Nursing Orderly – 2 Posts
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 Post
Female Staff Nurse – 1 Post
Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria for ACIO, ASO and Other Post
1. Bachelor degree in engineering for Deputy Director/ tech
2. Bachelor degree for Senior accounts officer
3. Master’s degree in Economics, MBA, Commerce for Senior Research officer
4. Degree in Electrical, Electronics, Communications Engineering for Security officer technical
Aspirants are suggested to check the official website for more information
