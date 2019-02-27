IB Recruitment 2019: lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019- Applicants who wish to serve in the intelligence bureau (IB) under the ministry of home affairs now have a chance to fulfil their dream by applying for the posts in Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment. The last date to apply for the posts intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment is April 17, 2019. Aspirants to check the official website intelligence Bureau (IB) for more information.

IB Recruitment 2019: lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019- lntelligence Bureau releases its official notification for recruitment to the various posts on absorption and deputation basis. Applicants who wish to serve in the intelligence bureau under the ministry of home affairs now have a chance to fulfil their dream by applying for the posts. The aspirants can apply for the various vacant posts via the official website of the Intelligence Bureau.

As per the official notice by the intelligence Bureau, candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Security officer – general, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and others. Aspirants have to apply for these posts within 60 days from the notification date. The last date to apply for the posts is April 17, 2019.

lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019 importatnt dates:

Application submission date for lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019: April 24, 2019

lntelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019 vacancy details:

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 Posts

Accountant – 26 Posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 Posts

Halwai Cum Cook -11 Posts

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 Posts

Personal Assistant -7 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 Posts

Security Officer (Technical) – 6 Posts

Caretaker – 4 Posts

Deputy Director/Tech – 3 Posts

Senior Accounts Officer – 2 Posts

Senior Research Officer– 2 Posts

Research Assistant – 2 Posts

Nursing Orderly – 2 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 Post

Female Staff Nurse – 1 Post

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria for ACIO, ASO and Other Post

1. Bachelor degree in engineering for Deputy Director/ tech

2. Bachelor degree for Senior accounts officer

3. Master’s degree in Economics, MBA, Commerce for Senior Research officer

4. Degree in Electrical, Electronics, Communications Engineering for Security officer technical

Aspirants are suggested to check the official website for more information

