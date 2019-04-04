IB Recruitment 2019: Eligible candidates can apply to these posts by sending applications to the IB Office within 60 days from the date of issuance of this circular. The last date to submit online applications is April 17, 2019.

lntelligence Bureau Recruitment 2019: The lntelligence Bureau (IB) has released a notification to recruit 318 candidates for posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO), Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO) and other posts that are lying vacant, currently. Candidates, who wish to serve in the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs, can apply for the said posts. Apart from that, candidates who are holding analogous posts on regular posts in the parent cadre or department are eligible for IB Recruitment 2019.

Important dates:

Last date for submission of application is April 17, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Deputy Director/Tech – 3 Posts

Senior Accounts Officer – 2 Posts

Senior Research Officer– 2 Posts

Security Officer (Technical) – 6 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 Post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 Posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 Posts

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 Posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts

Personal Assistant -7 Posts

Caretaker – 4 Posts

Research Assistant – 2 Posts

Halwai Cum Cook -11 Posts

Accountant – 26 Posts

Nursing Orderly – 2 Posts

Female Staff Nurse – 1 Post

Eligibility criteria:

Deputy Director/Tech – Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree in Engineering [B.E or B.Tech or B.Sc(Engg)] from a recognised University.

Senior Accounts Officer – Candidate should have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university.

Senior Research Officer– Candidate should have Master’s degree in Economics/Statistics/Business Administration/Management or Commerce from a recognised University or equivalent.

Security Officer (Technical) – Candidate should have Degree in Electrical/Electronics/Communications Engineering or M.Sc. in Physics or Chemistry from a recognised University/Institution or equivalent.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised from a university or equivalent, 2 years’ experience in security or intelligence work.

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – Candidate should have obtained Diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Communications Engineering or BSc in Physics or Chemistry from a recognised University/Institution or equivalent.

Assistant Security Officer(General) – Candidate should have obtained a degree from any recognised University or equivalent.

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – Candidate should have passed Higher Secondary (12th) with Mathematics and Physics with two years Industrial Training Course from a recognised Institute in Radio Technician, Electronics, Electronics and Communication.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days (17 April) from the date of issuance of this circular.

