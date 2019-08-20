IB Result 2019: The vacancies of Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2018 have been revised by the Intelligence Bureau on the official website, mha.gov.in. The break-up of the vacancies has been revised by the Ministry of Home Affairs

IB Result 2019: Intelligence Bureau has revised the vacancies of Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2018 on the official website, mha.gov.in. Vacancies break up have been revised by the Ministry of Home Affairs. As per the latest update, 17 posts have been reduced from the total number of posts. Not just that, the Ministry is also ready to announce the IB Security Assistant Exam results of Tier I examination soon. It can be checked on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. There are a total of 17 vacancies in Dibrugarh, Itanagar, and Lucknow which have been reduced to1,037 from 1,054 posts.

An official notice has also been released where the break up has been given in a table format. Vacancies of other 16 centres would remain the same according to the official advertisement as released by the Ministry in October 2018.

Dates of Tier-II examination will be released along with the result of Tier I. Tier I examination was held on February 17 and March 31, 2019, in various centres across the country. The selection process comprises of Tier I, Tier II and Tier III examination.

On the basis of the Tier I examination, candidates will be shortlisted for the Tier II and Tier III exam at 10 times the number of the vacancies.

Tier-II examination will have descriptive type questions. The examination will be held for 50 marks and it will have 1-hour duration.

Tier-II examination will be of the qualifying nature.

This recruitment drive will fill upto 1,037 security assistant/ executive posts in the organization. Pay scale is Rs. 5,200-20,200 with grade pay of Rs. 2000 (PB-1) plus admissible central government allowances. Interested candidates can check it for more details official site of Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is necessary for the candidates to obtain minimum 20/50 marks so that their marks in the Tier-III could be taken into account for preparing the final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-III exam. While the cut-off in Tier-II is similar for the candidates of all the categories.While there is no cut off for Tier-III exam.

