IB Result 2019: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Wednesday has announced the security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam result on the official website www.recruitmentonline.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,054 posts are to be filled in Intelligence Bureau (IB ) through the IB security assistant tier 1 examination. The examination was to be held on February 17 and March 31 for Jammu & Srinagar centres.

Roll numbers of the candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-II and Tier-III exams which is mentioned on the official website of Intelligence Bureau. Candidates’ roll numbers which have been shortlisted in ascending order (horizontally). These roll numbers are not all in the order of merit.

Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II and Tier-III exams in due course.

Candidates who had appeared in the Tier-II examination would be provisionally admitted in Tier-III exam (interview/personality test).

Tier-II examination will be of qualifying nature.

Interested candidates would be required to obtain 20/50 marks, so that their marks in the Tier-III could ve taken into account for preparing the final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-III exam.

