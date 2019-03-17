IBBI Delhi Recruitment 2019: Candidates are invited to apply for Research Associates and Consultant posts under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Delhi. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 01 April 2019. Candidates need to apply for the job through e-mail-personnel@ibbi.gov.in.

Applicants interested to apply for the job need to send an application by e-mail to personnel@ibbi.gov.in.

Important date:

• April 1, 2019: Last date to submit the application

Vacancy details:

•Research Associates (Economics)-03 Posts

•Research Associates (Law)-07 Posts

•Consultant-02 Posts

Education Qualification:

• Research Associates (Economics)-Post Graduate degree in Economics or Public Policy from a recognized University or Institution.

• Research Associates (Law)-LL. B degree or equivalent from a recognized University and/or Institute, and Qualified to be registered as an Advocate in any State Bar Council of India.

• Consultant- Postgraduate diploma/Postgraduate degree / Master of Business Management from a recognized University or Institute / A Member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India/ A Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / A Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Age Limit:

• 63 Years

Procedure to apply:

Eligible candidates are requested to apply for the posts by sending your respective application by e-mail to personnel@ibbi.gov.in, addressed to the ED (HR Division), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board before the last date.

About Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India :

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India was established on 1st October, 2016 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,that consolidates and amends the laws relating to reorganization and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner for maximization of the value of assets of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders. It writes and implements rules for processes, namely, corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual bankruptcy under the Code. It has recently been charged to promote the development of and regulate, the working and practices of, insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and information utilities and other institutions, in furtherance of the purposes of the Code.

