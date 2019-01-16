IBPS CRP, RRB, PSB Exam Calendar 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative schedule for the upcoming recruitment examination of CRP, RRB, PSB on its official website - ibps.in. Candidates can check the schedule or timetable of the IBPS Recruitment 2019 Examinations by logging into the website.

IBPS CRP, RRB, PSB Exam Calendar 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative schedule or examination calendar for the 2019 IBPS CRP, RRB, PSB Recruitment Examinations through its official website. According to the calendar or schedule released on the official website ibps.in, the CRP RRB VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII (Office Assistants) Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants will be on the following dates – i.e. on August 3rd, 4th, 11th, 17th, 18th and 25th this year.

Meanwhile, the CRP PO/MT-IX, CRP CLERK-IX & CRP SPL-IX Probationary Officers, Clerk and Specialist Officers examinations under the Public Sector Banks for has been scheduled to be conducted by the Institute on October 12th, December 7 and on December 28, 2019. Candidates can check the schedule or timetable of the IBPS Recruitment 2019 Examinations by logging into the website as it has already been published by IBPS.

How to download the Examination Schedule?’

Log into the official website of IBPS as mentioned-above

On the homepage, click on the moving link that reads, “Tentative Calendar for Online Examinations – CRPs, RRBs, PSBs”

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the same and take a print out of it

Check the dates of the recruitment examination that are relevant to you

Direct link to download the IBPS Exam Calendar 2019: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Important_Notification_Calendar.pdf

