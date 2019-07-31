IBPS RRB officer 2019 admit card: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently announced the RRB officer scale I (PO) 2019 admit cards, candidates who would like to appear for the RRB officer scale-I exam can download the admit cards @ibps.in

IBPS RRB officer 2019 admit card: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the RRB officer Scale 1 admit card. Candidates who are willing to appear for the Officer Scale I (PO) Posts, Regional Rural Banks must download the admit card from the official website of IBPS or click on the link to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the IBPS RRB Officer exam to be held on 03, 04 and 11 August 2019. The Common Written Examination (CWE) for Officer Scale I (PO) consists of Reasoning (40 marks) and Numerical Ability (40 marks) questions. About examination timings, candidates will only get 45 minutes to complete the paper, however, the exam will be conducted in an online mode.

Also Read: RRB JE Result 2019: CBT-1 exam results to be released soon, CBT- 2 to be conducted in August/September

To appear in the RRB officer scale 1 exam they need to have a good online connection so that it doesn’t hamper during the exam. If the net connection will not be good the exam can also get close automatically and submit automatically.

Follow the steps to download the IBPS RRB Officer Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, a new link has been generated

Step 3: Click on the link Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP- RRBs VIII Office Scale 1

Step 4: Candidates has to enter the credentials like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and captcha

Step 5: The Admit card will appear in an online mode

Step 6: Candidates must download the admit card

Step 7: Take a hard copy of it for future references.

Candidates who are appearing in the RRB officer examinations must carry the admit card in the examination hall otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit in the examination hall.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App