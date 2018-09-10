IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2018: The official IBPS Clerk Recruitment notification has been released on the official website of IBPS. Candidates can log into ibps.in and download the recruitment notification to check all the necessary details of the recruitment process.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel is all set to release the notification for the recruitment of candidates in the Clerical cadre at IBPS through its official website soon. As per reports, the online application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018 is going to start soon and it has been speculated that the process would be opened at ibps.in after September 15, 2018.

Interested candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of IBPS. The dates for the IBPS Prelims 2018 and IBPS Mains 2018 has also been released by the organisation. Reports suggest that the Prelims exam has been scheduled for December 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th, while the Mains has been scheduled for January 20, 2019. Meanwhile, this looks like an opportunity for those who could not get through the other bank recruitment examinations such as SBI, RBI, etc.

Moreover, the organisation will be providing all the details regarding the application process once it releases the notification for the recruitment and activates the ‘Apply online’ link for interested candidates on the official website. Like every year, all candidates who have completed their graduation or those who are awaiting the results of their graduate course are eligible to apply for the recruitment process.

Steps to check the official notification online:

Log in to the official website of the Institute of banking personnel, i.e. ibps.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “IBPS Clerk 2018 Notification” and click on it Candidates will be directed to the npotification PDF Check the details on the notification and download it Take a print out of the same for reference of necessary for future

