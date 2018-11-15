Aspirants who wish to appear for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) examination can now download the pre-examination training call letter for the prelims examination for clerk 2019. As informed earlier, the admit cards were released on November 14 and will be available on the official website till December.

The students who are not able to find the pre-exam training call letter can download it directly from this link

IBPS prelims examination for the post of clerk will be conducted on December 8, December 9, December 15 and December 16 of 2018. The test will be conducted in order to fill up a huge vacancy of approximately 7275 clerk posts all over the country. The aspirants are advised to start prepping up for the examination following the syllabus and guidelines given by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Also, the candidates should be alert about the updates and regularly check the official website ibps.in

To save you from the chaos of finding the call letter and downloading it, we have listed the steps to directly download it.

1. Go to the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

2. Now, find and click on the link present on the top of the homepage. It will read ‘Click Here to download Pre Exam Training Call Letter for CRP-Clerk VIII’.

3. After tapping on the option, you can log in. Logging in can require your registration number and passwords, so keep it ready.

4. Now, your admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download the admit card and take a print out of it. Save the softcopy in a secure place and keep the hard copy for further use.

