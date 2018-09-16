IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018 Notification: The IBPS Clerk Notification 2018 has been released on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can register themselves at ibps.in from September 18, 2018 after checking the eligibility criteria.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018 Notification: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Notification 2018 on its official website – ibps.in. Interested candidates can check the notification online and see if they are eligible to apply for the same. The registration process will be opened for the interested candidates on September 18, 2018 and they are advised to register themselves through the official website. According to the notification, the last date for registration has been scheduled for to October 10, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognised university under the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates must also have an additional qualification of operating and working knowledge in computer systems which is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer perations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018 online?

Candidates need to log in to IBPS’s website www.ibps.in

On the Home Pageclick on the link that reads, “CRP Clerks”

Now click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Clerks (CRP-Clerks-VIII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.

Again, candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, they will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application

Enter the necessary information in the online application form

A registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Note down the credentials as it will be required later’

Now upload your Photograph and Signature (Left Thumb Impression)

A handwritten declaration has to be submitted along with the application form as per the notification

Candidates need to indicate in the state to which he/she opts for provisional allotment on selection.

To read the full notification, click on this link: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed_Advt_CRP_Clerks_8_1.pdf

