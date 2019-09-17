IBPS Clerk 2019 Examination: The registration process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk examination 2019 begins today. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the same can register for the examination by visiting the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in. candidates Candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date which is October 9, 2019.

Educational Qualification:

All the candidates who want to apply for the IBPS Clerk 2019 exam should have a degree of graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet or Degree Certificate that he or she is a graduate on the day he or she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: All the candidates must have to operate and working knowledge in computer systems i.e. candidates should have Certificate or Diploma or Degree in computer operations or Language or should have studied Computer or Information

Technology as one of the subjects in the High School, College or Institute.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State or Union Territory (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

Age limit: The lower age limit for the recruitment to the posts is 20 years and the upper age limit for the recruitment to the posts is 28 years.