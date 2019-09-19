IBPS Clerk 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel will be filling thousands of clerical posts through a recruitment drive. For the same, the registration process for IBPSClerk 2019 has started on the official website.

IBPS Clerk 2019: The online application process for 12075 clerical posts has started on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) at ibps.in. Candidates interested in the clerical jobs across nationalized banks of the country can visit the official website and apply. The application process began from September 17 and will conclude on October 22, 2019.

IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam:

The IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam will be held in the month of December 2019, i.e, on 7, 8, 14 and 15 . Candidates, who qualify the preliminary exam will be called for IBPS Clerk 2019 Mains Exam scheduled to be held on January 19, 2019.

IBPS Clerk 2019 Important Dates:

September 17: Date of online application October 9: Deadline of online application till 5 pm November 2019: Downloading date of call letters for pre-exam training November to December 2019: Pre-exam training January 19, 2020: IBPS Mains Online Examination

IBPS Clerk 2019 Exam Vacancy Details:

State and Union Territory wise details

Andaman & Nicobar Island: 14

Andhra Pradesh: 777

Arunachal Pradesh: 11

Assam: 189

Bihar: 295

Chandigarh: 64

Chhattisgarh: 174

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 2

Delhi: 525

Goa:67

Gujarat: 600

Haryana: 328

HP: 129

J&K: 63

Jharkhand: 141

Karnataka: 953

Kerala: 349

Lakshadweep: 1

MP: 440

Maharashtra: 1257

Manipur: 11

Meghalaya: 7

Mizoram: 9

Nagaland: 11

Odisha: 417

Puducherry: 44

Punjab: 634

Rajasthan: 325

Sikkim: 23

Tamil Nadu: 1379

Telangana: 612

Tripura: 53

UP: 1203

Uttarakhand: 117

West Bengal 847

IBPS Clerk 2019 Eligibility:

Candidates are required to have a graduation degree from a recognized university across the country. It can be in any discipline. The minimum age for the said posts is 20 and the maximum 28.

Meanwhile, These vacancies will be filled in the banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, etc.

