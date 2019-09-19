IBPS Clerk 2019: The online application process for 12075 clerical posts has started on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) at ibps.in. Candidates interested in the clerical jobs across nationalized banks of the country can visit the official website and apply. The application process began from September 17 and will conclude on October 22, 2019.
IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam:
The IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam will be held in the month of December 2019, i.e, on 7, 8, 14 and 15 . Candidates, who qualify the preliminary exam will be called for IBPS Clerk 2019 Mains Exam scheduled to be held on January 19, 2019.
IBPS Clerk 2019 Important Dates:
- September 17: Date of online application
- October 9: Deadline of online application till 5 pm
- November 2019: Downloading date of call letters for pre-exam training
- November to December 2019: Pre-exam training
- January 19, 2020: IBPS Mains Online Examination
IBPS Clerk 2019 Exam Vacancy Details:
State and Union Territory wise details
- Andaman & Nicobar Island: 14
- Andhra Pradesh: 777
- Arunachal Pradesh: 11
- Assam: 189
- Bihar: 295
- Chandigarh: 64
- Chhattisgarh: 174
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 2
- Delhi: 525
- Goa:67
- Gujarat: 600
- Haryana: 328
- HP: 129
- J&K: 63
- Jharkhand: 141
- Karnataka: 953
- Kerala: 349
- Lakshadweep: 1
- MP: 440
- Maharashtra: 1257
- Manipur: 11
- Meghalaya: 7
- Mizoram: 9
- Nagaland: 11
- Odisha: 417
- Puducherry: 44
- Punjab: 634
- Rajasthan: 325
- Sikkim: 23
- Tamil Nadu: 1379
- Telangana: 612
- Tripura: 53
- UP: 1203
- Uttarakhand: 117
- West Bengal 847
IBPS Clerk 2019 Eligibility:
Candidates are required to have a graduation degree from a recognized university across the country. It can be in any discipline. The minimum age for the said posts is 20 and the maximum 28.
Meanwhile, These vacancies will be filled in the banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, etc.