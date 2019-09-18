IBPS Clerk 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the vacancies of CRP Clerk. The registration process has started. Interested and eligible candidates should apply at ibps.in before October 9, 2019.

IBPS Clerk 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the vacancies of CRP Clerk. The registration process has started and a total of 12,075 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill the application form as soon as possible, the last date to apply is October 9, 2019.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting this exam in which it will be hiring 12, 075 candidates for the posts of clerk in various banks including Allahabad Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda , Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank.

The prelims examination for CRP Clerk will be conducted online on December 7, 8, 14 and 21. The main examination of the same will be conducted on January 19, 2020, in the online mode.

IBPS Clerk 2019: Important dates

The registration process for the posts of CRP Clerk begins: September 17, 2019

The registration process for the posts of CRP Clerk ends October 9, 2019

Dates of prelims examination for the posts of CRP Clerk: December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019

Date of mains examination for the posts of CRP Clerk: January 19, 2020

IBPS Clerk 2019: Details of application fee

Rs. 100/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 600 /- (inclusive of GST) for remainings

IBPS Clerk 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidate should visit the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: A link will be appeared on the homepage saying, click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerk IX (CRP Clerk IX), click on the link

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page where login window will appear

Step 4: Click on the tab saying, click here for new registration

Step 5: A dialogue box will appear which must be read carefully by the candidate and after that click on the continue tab

Step 6: Application form will appear on the screen

Step 7: Candidate should fill all the necessary details in the application form

Step 8: After filling the required details candidates should now upload all the required documents such as photographs and signature

Step 9: After uploading the documents and data candidates must ensure to proofread the details to avoid any trouble in future

Step 10: Now pay the application fees with a suitable mode

Step 11: Click on the submit tab

