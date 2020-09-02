IBPS Clerk 2020 notification released: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for the 1557 posts of Clerk on its official website. Know all the related details here.

IBPS Clerk 2020 notification released: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for the 1557 posts of Clerk on its official website. The IBPS Clerk Registration will start from today i.e. on 02 September 2020. You can apply online for IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification on or before 23 September 2020.

The candidates who are interested in IBPS Clerk 2020 can apply through Common Recruitment Process (CRP) till 23 September 2020 on IBPS official website i.e. ibps.in. Shortlisted applicants will be called for IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam which is scheduled on 05, 12 and 13 December 2020. Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam which is scheduled on 24 January 2021.

The bank has invited online application through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) on www.ibps.in. Candidates with Graduation Degree eligible to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020.

The recruitment will be done to fill up 1557 the vacancies across the country in the various banks such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

More details on IBPS Clerk Exam 2020 such as exam pattern, application form, salary, are available below in this article.

IBPS Clerk 2020 Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application – 01 September 2020

Last Date of Online Application – 23 September 2020

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: 17 November 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: 23 November to 28 November 2020

Download of IBPS Clerk Call Letters for Pre Online examination – 18 November 2020

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Online Examination : 05, 12, 13 December 2020

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: 31 December 2020

Download of IBPS Clerk Mains Call letter: 12 January 2021

IBPS Mains Online Examination – Main: 24 January 2021

Provisional Allotment: 01 April 2021

IBPS clerk statewise vacancy 2020:

Andhra Pradesh – 10 Posts Arunachal Pradesh – 1 Post Assam – 16 Posts Bihar – 76 Posts Chandigarh – 6 Posts Chhattisgarh – 7 Posts Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu – 4 Posts Delhi (NCT) – 67 Posts Goa – 17 Posts Gujarat 119 Posts Haryana – 35 Posts HP – 40 Posts Jammu & Kashmir – 5 Posts Jharkhand – 55 Posts Karnataka – 29 Posts Kerala – 32 Posts Lakshadweep – 2 Posts MP- 75 Posts Maharashtra – 334 Manipur – 2 Posts Meghalaya – 1 Post Mizoram – 1 Post Nagaland – 5 Posts Odisha – 43 Posts Puducherry – 3 Posts Punjab – 136 Posts Rajasthan – 48 Posts Sikkim – 1 Post Tamil Nadu – 77 Posts Telangana -20 Posts Tripura – 11 Posts UP – 136 Posts Uttarakhand – 18 Posts West Bengal – 125 Posts

Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 online:

Candidates who are eligible can apply through Online medium on the official website of IBPS for the posts in the prescribed format.

IBPS Clerk 2020: Application Fees

SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates: INR 100

Others: INR 600

