Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) released the dates and information on the online examination for the next common recruitment process for selection of candidates for Clerical Cadre Posts. Preliminary exams date is 08.12.2018, 09.12.2018, 15.12.2018 and 16.12.2018. Result for the prelims exam will be announced in December 2018 & January 2019. Call letter for training programs has been released on the website at www.ibps.in. Call letter for mains examination will be available on the website in January 2019. Online exam for mains will be held on 20 January 2019. Provisional Allotment will be scheduled in April 2019. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.

It is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 & January 2019. All eligible and interested candidate, who aspires to join any of the participating organisations listed as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process. The examination will be two-tier exam i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, online preliminary and online mains. Candidates who will qualify in online prelims will be shortlisted to appear for online mains. Interested candidates can apply for the registration at the official website of IBPS. Total vacancies of 7,275 would be filled by means of IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment process. Online exam registration has been already started.

5 Tips and Tricks for the preparation for Prelims and Mains 2019:

Make a fresh timetable

Get a proper idea of the exam pattern about the exam pattern and syllabus of IBPS PO, the next thing to do is to create a realistic timetable. Remember that there is no point in creating a timetable to which you cannot stick to. So, spend just 5-6 hours daily for studying. Allocate more time for sections and chapters you are weak at and keep less time for your strong sections/chapters.

Inculcate reading habits

Reading and writing play a crucial role in your IBPS PO Preparation. The English Language section, the General Awareness section, and the Computer Aptitude section require a lot of reading. You must also take down notes as you read, like a new word you have come across, or points about an important event. Read newspapers, magazines, books, yearbooks on a daily basis.

Improve basics

IBPS PO is not just about remembering things – formulas, important information, etc. The exam also tests your analytical skills. For this, you need to have the basic knowledge of every concept and topic in the syllabus – the underlying theory behind them.

Practice Mock Papers

Work on to improve your time management skills. Remember, answering correctly alone cannot ensure a high score. Practice mock papers more and more to stay updated with what is been asked in the previous year papers.

